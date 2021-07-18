Prey Veng: A military officer was drunk, pulled out a gun and shot up to 20 rounds to surprise the villagers while visiting his ex-wife’s village.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm on July 17, 2021, in Pak Spay village, Kampong Prang commune, Pearang district, Prey Veng province.

Sources at the scene said that the man who pulled out the gun was Tan Chivoan, a 52-year-old man living in Phnom Penh driving a white Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2L-8960. Before the shooting, Tan Chivoan and three other men were seen standing next to him. Suddenly, Chivoan pulled out a pistol from his waist and fired, shocking the villagers and frightening children who were out herding cattle.

Pov Chivi, Deputy Police Commissioner of Prey Veng Province, confirmed that he hadreceived the information about the shooting in Pearang District and had asked the Pearang District Police Inspector to investigate the case.