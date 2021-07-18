Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 18 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 845 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 975 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 30 deaths were reported.

At least 315cases were reportedly imported, with the other 530 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 59,870 (with 315 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- today they are not adding up):

Prey Veng: 119 cases, 1 death, Siem Reap: 96 cases, 62 treated, Svay Rieng: 53 cases, 19 treated, 5 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 199 (112 from Thailand, 75 from quarantine centers), Preah Vihear: 13 cases, 22 treated, Kampot: 36 cases, 3 deaths, , Koh Kong: 92 cases, 116 treated, Kampong Chnnang: 23 cases, 2 deaths, Banteay Meanchey: 75 cases, 112 treated, Stung Treng: 2 cases, 65 treated, Battambang: 58 cases, 108 treated, 2 deaths, Thbong Khmum: 32 cases, 35 treated, Kampong Cham: 52 cases, 2 deaths, Ratanakiri: 31 treated (0 cases), Mondulkiri: 1 case, 25 treated, Pailin: 3 cases, 6 treated, Kampong Thom: 31 cases, 3 treated, 3 deaths,

This brings the total number of cases to around 67,181cases with 58,930cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 30 to 1106.

So far 1.6% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

