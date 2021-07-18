Phnom Penh: Police launched a drug bust on LS Guesthouse in which arrested 15 young men and women were arrested, along with drugs on the night of July 17, 2021, along Street 53 at the LS Guesthouse in Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Residents said that the location was frequented by youths who went there to use drugs, and after the police received the imformation, immediately went down to investigate.

Police detained 15 men and women and evidence, including 27 transparent drugs package, 6 mobile phones and other appliances, Indian tricycles and motorcycles, which have all have been sent to the Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate. Those caught up in the raid and not involved with drug use will be allowed to return home.

Authorities are interrogating 15 people involved and building a case according to legal procedures, while the owner of the guesthouse has been temporarily detained and the location of the guesthouse has been closed. AREY