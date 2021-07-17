Phnom Penh: A car swerved to avoid a motorcycle and hit the back of two other cars parked in front of a house, causing serious damage before escaping.



The accident happened at 9:20 pm on July 16, 2021, along Phnom Penh Hanoi Street in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, the two victims were a black Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY-2248 and a blue Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-7824.



Sources from the shopkeepers at the scene said that before the incident, he saw two Toyota Prius’ (Priuii??) parked on the sidewalk in front of the house. The other white vehicle, which did not remember the license plate, was traveling along Phnom Penh-Hanoi Road in a south-to-north direction at high speed, swerved from a motorbike and crashed into the back of the two cars parked in front of the house. The car was damaged and the driver escaped.

After the incident, the local police arrived and asked the victim to file a complaint at the Phnom Penh Thmey Sangkat Administrative Police Station to facilitate the police to search and check security cameras to search for the car responsible. NKD