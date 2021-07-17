Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 17 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 836 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 928 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 24 deaths were reported.

At least 279 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 557 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 59,290 (with 279 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 92 cases, 56 treated, Svay Rieng: 124 cases, 261 treated, 4 deaths, Kampong Thom: 19 cases, 51 treated, 1 death, Modulkirir: 3 cases, Oddar Meanchey: 184 (only 2 community cases), Stung Treng: 4 cases, 27 treated, Battambang: 49 cases, 39 treated, 2 deaths, Koh Kong: 57 cases, 13 treated, Pailin: 17 cases, 6 treated, Thbong Khmum: 45 cases, 36 treated, Ratanakiri: 3 cases, Prey Veng: 65 cases, 2 deaths

This brings the total number of cases to around 66,336 cases with 57,955 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 24 to 1076.

So far 1.6% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts from David Benaim