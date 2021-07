Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) at 3:50 pm on July 16, 2021, a man fell from a building in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The identity of the man and then cause of the fall are not yet known. Police are at the scene and investigating.

This is the second such incident on Friday, after a man, reportedly a Chinese national, was found dead after a fall from the 29th flor of a condo in Veal Veng district.

Updates expected.