Phnom Oral: Under orders of His Excellency General Sao Sokha, Chairman of the National Commission for the Prevention and Suppression of Natural Resource Crimes and with the approval of the competent authorities of the Pursat Provincial Prosecutor and local authorities, on 15 July In 2021, at 1:55, Lieutenant Colonel Kreung Won, of the National Armed Forces, reported by telephone that the two logging vehicles had been set on fire in a deep forest area in the protected area of Oral Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary.

The patrol office of the Cardamom Mountain Forest Protection Program in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, the National Gendarmerie and the Wildlife Alliance on July 14, 2021 at 11:05 AM found the trucks which had been driven deep into the Oral Mountains Wildlife Sanctuary, as shown in the attached location map.

The two recycling trucks were destroyed on the spot. PPR