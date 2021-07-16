Phnom Penh: Chamkar Mon district police chased two suspects from the Dem Thkov market roundabout and arrested them next to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and confiscated a dog, suspected to be bound for the dog meat market.

This incident caused a surprise at 1:50 AM on July 16, 2021 in Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh. The two suspects who were detained by the police were named as Vit, male, 43 years old, and Sna, male, 30 years old (the dog has not been named). Both of them live near the Stung Meanchey flyover in Sangkat Stung Meanchey 2, Khan Meanchey.

Sources from the police said that before the incident, forces rode a patrol motorcycle in their area and found two suspects riding a SUZUKI Smash motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1AA-6849 and a black dog with ropes and wire attached to the animal’s body.

Authorities chased them from the Dem Thkov market roundabout in Chamkar Mon district until they arrested the two suspects next to the fence of the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital along Street 187 in Tumnup Teuk commune, Boeung Keng Kang district, and seized the animal. Immediately after the arrest of the suspect, the police brought the two suspects and the exhibits to the Chamkar Mon District Police Inspectorate for further proceedings. MCPN