Phnom Penh: A foreign man (sources say Chinese) fell from the Sky Line building and died instantly. It is not yet known whether it was a case of murder or suicide.

The incident happened at 7:00 AM on July 16, 2021, along Street 134 at the Sky Line in Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, a foreign man was seen falling from a hotel called Sky line from the 29th floor to the ground immediately died.

The source added that after the man fell to his death, local police, including forensic experts, arrived at the scene and examined the body and investigated to find the cause of the incident.

Currently, the police are investigating, while the body was taken to be kept at Stung Meanchey pagoda to find the family. NKD