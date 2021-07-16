Phnom Penh: A verdict was made by Mr. Ly Sokha, Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court and Mr. Heng Pheng, Deputy Prosecutor, on the morning of 16 July 2021, on the sentencing of Sin Davuth, the 46-year-old former general manager of Goldwell. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on charges of fraud under Article 377.378 of the Penal Code and ordered to pay $ 270,000 to the plaintiffs.

The court confirmed that the accused, Sin Davuth, male, prior to the arrest, resided at No. B10, Road Lum, Boeung Chhouk Village, Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

During August 2019, a Chinese boss who was the director of the company relied on Sin Davuth, the general manager of Goldwell to help run the application for Cambodian citizenship for three Chinese nationals- two people and a woman on the board of directors of the company.

The court heard that when the agreement was reached, the Chinese boss (the director of the company) handed over 10 checks from the Union Commercial Bank of Cambodia to Sin Davuth to do this work, totaling $760,000 .



When the deadline came, there was no summons from the relevant institutions to carry out the administrative procedure. Due to this reason, the plaintiff contacted Sin Davuth, but he had escaped. .

On March 27, 2020, the director of the company found Sin Davuth, who said that he did not use the money to run for Cambodian citizenship, but to use for his own business, but he promised to pay back all the money. On January 26, 2021, the Ministry of Criminal Police arrested Sin Davuth and questioned him. Still refusing to pay the plaintiff, the authorities began to build a case for the court until the day of trial.