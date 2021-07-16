Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 16 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 889 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 849 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 27 deaths were reported.

At least 207 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 882 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 58,733 (with 207 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Koh Kong: 68 cases, 195 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 61 case, 162 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 63 cases, Kratie: 7 cases, 17 treated, Ratanakiri: 10 cases, 49 treated, Kampong Cham: 89 cases, 5 deaths, Prey Veng: 99 cases, Kampot: 37 cases, 1 death, Kampong Thom: 23 cases, 16 treated, 3 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 2 deaths, Battambang: 64 cases, 33 treated, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 19 cases, 39 treated, Siem Reap: 120 cases, 49 treated, Pailin: 5 cases, 9 treated

This brings the total number of cases to around 65,500 cases with 57,027 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 27 to 1052.

So far 1.6% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts from David Benaim