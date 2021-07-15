Phnom Penh: A car driven by a man at high speed crashed into a total of 5 motorcycles, a car and tuk-tuk, and then continued at high speed before hitting a drain cover. The driver got out of the car and fled into the TK Avenue market.

The incident took place at 3:10 pm on July 15, 2021, at the corner of Street 283 and Street 528 in Sangkat Beuk Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh. .

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a white Lexus with license plate Phnom Penh 2BN-6465 was driven out of Boeung Kak Lake along Street 283. Corner of Street 528 at high speed and hit a motorcycle, tuk tuk and another car, causing a woman to suffer head injuries. The car escaped as far as the traffic light at Rattanak Srey Mao and hit another motorcycle. A woman was injured and broke her jaw. The car continued to drive away until it reached the front of TK Avenue Market and hit the drain cover and another car. The driver opened the car door and fled into the market.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and took the vehicles to the traffic police office to wait for a legal settlement. NKD