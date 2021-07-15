Takeo: On Wednesday July 14, 2021 at 15:32, there was a traffic accident between a car and a truck traveling in opposite directions on National Road No. 132 between km 23-24 in Russey Mouy Kump village, O’Saray commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province.

In the above accident, there was a white Hyundai truck with license plate Kampong Speu 3A-0012, driven by Mon Vy, male, 38 years old from the east. When the driver arrived at the scene, he collided on the bridge with a silver Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH.8970, driven by Thirith, male, 30 years old. Chhnang lives in Sangkat Khmuonh, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, driving from the west. Neither side suffered any injuries.

After the incident, the specialized force went to the scene to measure and take the evidence to be stored at the Tram Kak District Police Inspectorate. Both drivers were deemed at fault for not respecting the right of way. POST NEWS