EDC will carry out the work of repairing, replacing equipment and dismantling the power transmission lines to make way for road-widened construction in areas in some Sangkats/Khans as the following dates/ times:

Thursday, July 15, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Tuol Kouk: Power areas PT307 located in Sangkat Teuk L’ak 3 (Ou Baek K’am branch)

2. Khan Char Ampov Some areas located in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Sangkat Prek Eang (Chak Angre Krom branch)

B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Chroy Changvar Power areas ប.ត 1709, ប.ត1713, PT476, PT2066 located in Sangkat Prek Leap and Sangkat Chroy Changvar (Wat Phnom branch)

2. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkat Kork Khleang and Sangkat Khmougn (Ou Baek K’am Branch and O’Dem Branch)

3. Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province Some areas located in Damnak Ampil commune, Lom Hach and Prey Puoy communes (O’Dem Branch)

4. Kampong Speu Province Some power areas located in Samrong Tong and Kong Pisey districts (Kampong Speu Branch)

Friday, July 16, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Kakab I, Sangkat Kakab II and Sangkat Choam Chao III, Sangkat Samrong Krom (O’Dim Branch)

2. Khan Char Ampov Some areas located in Sangkat Prek Eang, Sangkat Kbal Koh and Sangkat Prek Thmey (Chak Angre Krom branch)

B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Daun Penh Power areas ប.ត338 located in Sangkat Sangkat Wat Phnom (Wat Phnom branch)

2. Khan Chroy Changvar Power areas PT476 located in Sangkat Prek Leap (Wat Phnom branch)

3. Khan Boeung Kengkang Power areas D06, OP063 located in Sangkat Boeung Kengkang 2 (Chak Angre Krom branch)

4. Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I and Sangkat Choam Chao II (Toul Pong Ror Branch)

Saturday, July 17, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Kakab I, Sangkat Kakab II and Sangkat Choam Chao III, Sangkat Trapeang Krasang (O’Dim Branch)

2. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Kork Khleang and Sangkat Thnoung (Ou Baek K’am Branch and O’Dem Branch)

3. Khan Kambol Some power areas located in Sangkat Kantouk and Sangkat Kambol (O’Dem Branch)

B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Meanchey Power area No. P322 is located in Sangkat Steung Meanchey 2 and Sangkat Steung Meanchey 3 (Toul Pong Ror Branch)

2. Khan Chroy Changvar Power areas P1443, P2498, P2812 located in Sangkat Chroy Changvar (Wat Phnom branch)

3. Dangkor District Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Prey Sar, and Sangkat Choeung Ek (Toul Pong Ror Branch).

4. Kandal province Some power areas located in Ang Snoul District (O’Dem Branch)

5. Kampong Speu Province Some power areas located in Samrong Tong and Kong Pisey districts (Kampong Speu Branch)

Sunday, July 18, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Daun Penh Power areas D020 located in Sangkat Sangkat Phsar Thmey 2 (Wat Phnom branch)

B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Boeung Kengkang Power areas ប.ត287, OP090 located in Sangkat Tumnob Tuek (Chak Angre Krom branch)

2. Khan Chamkar Morn Power areas ប.ត068 located in Sangkat Tonle Bassac (Chak Angre Krom branch)

3. Khan Chroy Changvar Power areas P1443, P2498, P2812 located in Sangkat Chroy Changvar (Wat Phnom branch)

4. Dangkor District Power areas PT1784, PT1785 and some power areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Prey Sar, and Sangkat Choeung Ek (Toul Pong Ror Branch).

5. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkat Kraing Thnong (O’Dem Branch)

6. Khan Por Sen Chey Some areas located in Sangkat Kakab I, Sangkat Kakab II and Sangkat Choam Chao III, Sangkat Samrong Krom (O’Dim Branch)

7. Khan Prek Pnov Some areas located in Sangkat Prek Pnov, Sangkat Ponhea Pon, and Sangkat Samraong (Wat Phnom Branch)

8. Kandal province Some power areas located in Ponhea Lueu District (Wat Phnom Branch)

Please note, these are only a guide and liable to change without warning.