Siem Reap: Ministries related to road construction project linking Battambang and Siem Reap provinces with a proposed length of over 70 kilometers, met via video Zoom Meeting on the morning of July 15, 2021 to seek support from the Tonle Sap Authority, which manages the Tonle Sap Lake.

Officials invited to the meeting said on the morning of July 15, 2021 that the ‘Tonle Sap Lake Shortcut Project’ is a project of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, which has already studied one step.

According to the source, the meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Ministry of Environment and the Tonle Sap Authority to consult on the 72-kilometer Tonle Sap Lake road from Battambang to Siem Reap, and can continue the full environmental and social impact assessment procedure.

The meeting on July 15 is said to seek the support of the Tonle Sap Authority, the Tonle Sap Lake management unit, before submitting the results by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport for the next inter-ministerial meeting.

The construction of a 72-kilometer national road from Battambang to Siem Reap across the Tonle Sap Lake shows a distance of 19,750 meters, running through Area 1, a distance of 27,950. meters running through Area 2 and a distance of 24,454 meters running through Area 3 of the lake. This is the second new proposed national road project running through the Tonle Sap Lake, with another from Kampong Chhnang to Kampong Thom. RASMEI