Pursat: According to the social media office, on July 14, 2021, at 6:30 in the morning, there was a case of death in the water under the railway bridge at Orussey Bridge in Krope Roth village. Snam Preah Commune, Bakan District, Pursat Province.

According to the report of the Bakan District Police Inspectorate, the body of the victim, Chak Chet, 25 years old, male, a construction worker who resided in Preah Ponlea village, Rong Chrey commune, Thmor Kol district, Battambang province, had come to stay with his brother Chak Chan, living in Kampeng Svay village, Snam Preah commune, Bakan district, Pursat province.

According to the report, after examining the body of a team of doctors with the provincial technical and scientific police force, it was concluded that Chak Chet may have died due being hit by a train and then falling into the canal under the railway bridge. POST NEWS