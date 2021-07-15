Phnom Penh: A man was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance immediately after riding a PCX motorcycle into a HAWTAI car that was crossing the road at 12:10 a.m. on July 15, 2021 in front of the Commercial Twin Towers along Norodom Street in Tonle Bassac Sangkat, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to sources from the scene, before the incident, the HAWTAI car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AU-5772 driven by a Chinese man left the concrete road of the Commercial Twin Towers, intending to cross Norodom to the north. Halfway across, a man on a white PCX motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HR- 9036 came along Norodom in a north-south direction at high speed, and collided head-on, sending the motorcycle flying for nearly 10 meters.

Immediately after the incident, the victim on the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The car driver did not leave the scene,

and waited for the relatives of the victims and local authorities to help solve the matter. Finally, the car party agreed to pay $ 2250 for medical treatment for injuries and damage to the motorcycle to the parents of the motorcycle victim to end the story. NKD