Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 15 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 996 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 813 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 39 deaths were reported.

At least 167 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 829 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 58051 (with 167 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 71 cases, 79 treated, Prey Veng: 82 cases, Svay Rieng: 67 cases, 107 treated, 2 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 64 cases (43 from Thailand), Stung Treng: 6 cases, 28 treated, 1 death, Pailin: 4 cases, Battambang: 65 cases, 17 treated, 1 death, Koh Kong: 91 cases, 89 treated, Kratie: 7 cases, 1 treated, Kampot: 32 cases, Kampong Thom: 62 cases, 28 treated, 1 death,

This brings the total number of cases to around 64,611 cases with 56,178 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 39 to 1025.

So far 1.47% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts from David Benaim