Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from July 14 to July 20, 2021.

According to the Ministry, from July 13-14, Cambodia has been under the influence of low pressure valleys. From 15 to 20 July, the ITCZ ​​low pressure system will re-emerge and gradually increase its influence over the Kingdom of Cambodia, coupled with a fairly rapid southwest monsoon. Such a situation will make:

1. Provinces in the central lowlands

* Minimum temperature 24-26 ° C

* Maximum temperature 31-33 ° C

* Moderate to heavy rain with thundershowers. During the same period, parts of some provinces will also receive very heavy rainfall.

2: Provinces adjoining Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau

* Minimum temperature 22-24 ° C

* Maximum temperature 30-32 ° C

* Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible.

3: Coastal area

* Minimum temperature is 24-26 ° C

* Maximum temperature is 29-31 ° C

* Moderate to heavy rain, meanwhile there will be strong winds on the sea surface causing high waves.

The Ministry of Water Resources has called on residents to be more vigilant against potentially dangerous natural phenomena.