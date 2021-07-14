The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to temporarily suspend all travel between Cambodia and Vietnam for one month to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a letter from Mr. Ouch Borith, Permanent Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, sent to the Cambodian Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The letter, dated 13 July, states: no entry and exit across the Cambodian-Vietnamese border of skilled workers, techniciansor employees of Vietnamese companies for one month, implemented from July 18, 2021 onwards.

However, the letter was waived for patients seeking medical treatment in Vietnam, diplomats, civil servants on a mission at the invitation of the authorities of the two countries, as well as students and trainees who have completed courses or permits. For employees and skilled workers of Vietnamese companies who have already come to Cambodia, both those who have already done so and those who are already doing so, are not allowed to return to Vietnam.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the ambassador to cooperate with the Vietnamese authorities to request the authorities of the two countries to facilitate the process of transporting, exporting and importing goods in strict accordance with the both country’s health measures.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Provisional Measures for Restricting Entry into Cambodia, as set out in Notification No. 734 dated March 27, 2020 of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, and other measures Cambodia’s existence is still in force.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also informed the Cambodian Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to inform the Vietnamese authorities about this decision.