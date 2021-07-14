Phnom Penh: A small truck swerved and hit a tuk tuk, and then fell into a fish farm.

The incident happened at 4 pm on July 14, 2021 at a fish pond along National Road 5 in Duong Village, Sangkat Prek Pnov, Khan Prek Pnov, Phnom Penh.

A white Korean truck with license plate number B.2A 6001 was driven by an unnamed man.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the tuk-tuk and the car were driving in the same direction along National Road 5 from north to south. The tuk tuk driver was slightly injured in the ensuing crash, but the truck then turned right into the fish pond and sank. The truck driver escaped unharmed.

After the incident, local authorities arrived to inspect the scene, and the two sides reached a compromise to end the matter, with the truck offering $100 to the tuk tuk driver. POST NEWS