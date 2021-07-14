Kampong Thom: A man used an ax to attack his neighbor, causing immediate death after they were drinking together and arguing over land issues on July 12, 2021 at 19.25 in Chhouk village, Prolay commune, Stong district, Kampong Thom province.

The suspect, Mit Puth, male, 40 years old, resides in the commune where the incident took place (the house is next to the victim’s) used an ax to cut the victim Khorn Son, a 64-year-old man from Phum Khum died at the scene. The two were reportedly related (*source says nephew-uncle and also in-law)

Before the incident, at about 19.00, the victim and the suspect, along with two other friends, drank alcohol under the victim’s house until they were drunk, and there was a verbal dispute over the land border. The suspect threw a glass of wine at the victim and ran to his house, returning with an ax to cut the victim under his left ribs, causing death at the scene. The suspect escaped and after receiving information, the police inspector led a joint force to capture the suspect who was about 150 meters north of the scene, hiding under his father’s rice barn.

In this case, the authorities are building a case according to the procedure. The body was taken to a traditional ceremony. PPR