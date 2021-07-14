Kampot: Two boys died and their mother was taken to Takeo Provincial Hospital from a guesthouse “Sok Monorom” in Trapeang Khva village, Phnom Kong commune, Angkor Chey district, Kampot province.

Kampot Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Mao Chanthurith told the Media Unit the two boys died because the mother put poison in the rice for the children to eat and she also ate, but her husband came to rescue her. According to the commissioner, the mother now faces murder charges.

Angkor Chey district police said that at 9:30 a.m., a person was reported dead at the Sok Monorom guesthouse. Immediately, the district authorities under the command of the commissioner arrived at the scene and questioned the staff, who said that a woman and two children have been staying for there for two days.

The victim’s husband, and father of the children, arrived at the scene and took his wife and children to the hospital in Takeo province, but unfortunately, when they were on the way, both children died. The mother is still receiving emergency treatment at the Takeo Provincial Hospital.

According to the police officer, the mother is named Pak Soheng, 24 years old, the first child Hal Sovannami, male, 10 years old, and the second named Hal Ktan, male, 6 years old. All of them live in Prey Sleuk commune, Traing district, Takeo province.

*Original source has images of dead children, so is not included for this story.