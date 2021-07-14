Phnom Penh: An Italian man died at around 10:40 pm on July 12, 2021 at the Royal Hospital in Phnom Penh, Russian Federation Street, Phsar Teuk Thla Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. .

Authorities say the deceased was identified as ANTONIO VENDRAMIN , male, aged 77, an Italian national, working as a Catholic missionary.

According to GIANLUAMARA TAVOLA, an Italian friend of the victim, “The victim and I have been missionaries since the beginning of 2018. On June 4, 2021, the victim suddenly felt unwell, so I took the victim to Central Hospital in Phsar Thmei 3, Daun Penh.

The witness continued, “On June 8, 2021, I brought the victim back to the Royal Hospital in Phnom Penh for treatment. Upon arrival, the victim was examined by a doctor and found to have heart and lung problems. The doctors treated the victim, followed by the victim’s health deteriorating day by day. By 10:40 pm on July 12, 2021, the victim was very distressed and died in room 7 on the third floor of the Royal Hospital.

According to the examination of the Police, Technical and Scientific Office of Phnom Penh and according to the death certificate of the Royal Hospital of Phnom Penh dated 12 07 2021, the victim died of a blood virus (bacterial pneumonia) and tested negative for COVID-19. The body was kept at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.