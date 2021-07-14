Phnom Penh: A man driving a Ssangyong minivan at high speed hit a central divider, causing all three wheels to break. The vehicle then overturned and was badly damaged, causing a surprise at 2:10 am on July 14, 2021, along the corner of Street 289 and Street 528 in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses, before the incident, a man was seen driving the vehicle with license plate number Phnom Penh 2O-9743, transporting fruit. At the scene of the accident, the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into the concrete. Fortunately, the driver suffered only minor injuries.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived and contacted the traffic experts to come down and measure the vehicle and store it at the Phnom Penh Traffic Office, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD