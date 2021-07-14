Korea: Cambodia’s champion billiards player Sroung Pheavy after winning the Blue One Resort LPBA Championship 2021 (Women’s Division) at the end of June, now continues to participate in the snooker competition for the PBA Team League 2021-2022, another big new event in Korea. The competition is scheduled for one month from July 6.

Ms. Sroung Pheavy said that the PBA Team League 2021-2022 is a team competition that is more competitive compared to the Blue One Resort LPBA Championship. This is a team competition, and the winning team will receive up to $ 100,000 in prize money. She continued that this event has strong teams representing 8 giant companies in Korea, which selected all the players. She plays for Blue One Resort with five other teammates, including one Spaniard and four Koreans.

Sroung Pheavy has signed a contract to represent the company in the Republic of Korea, as more than 10 years ago she came to live and practice the sport there and is married to a Korean national. KPT