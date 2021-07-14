Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 14 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 915 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 876 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 33 deaths were reported

At least 257 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 658 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 57,884 (with 257 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Thom: 26 cases, 50 treated, Prey Veng: 179 cases, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 19 cases, 7 treated, Kratie: 16 cases, 11 treated, Svay Rieng: 48 cases, 99 treated, 3 deaths, Battambang: 42 cases, 69 treated, 2 deaths, Koh Kong: 84 cases, 89 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 67 cases, 190 treated, Ratanakiri: 2 cases, 73 treated, Siem Reap: 85 cases, 54 treated, 1 death,

This brings the total number of cases to around 63,615 cases with 55,365 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 33 to 986.

So far 1.47% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

