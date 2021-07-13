Takeo: On Monday, July 12, 2021, at 12:15 pm, Samrong District Police Inspectorate arrested 2 suspects in connection with a case of intentional violence. The incident occurred on July 6, 2021 at 18:30 along National Road 2 between km 66-67 in Svay Prey village, Lumchang commune, Samrong district, Takeo province.

The suspects were riding a motorbike and began throwing stones at one of the victims, named Hang Samnang, male, 25 years old, living in Prosiet Village, Lumchang Commune, Samrong District, Takeo Province, causing serious head injuries. .It was not until July 8, 2021 that the mother of the victim, Nop Touch, a 53-year-old female, filed a complaint with the Samrong Police Inspectorate for investigation.

After receiving the complaint, the Samrong District Police Inspectorate cooperated with the relevant administrative police force under the direction of Major General Sok Samnang, Takeo Provincial Police Commissioner, and with the coordination of the procedure from HE Prosecutor of Takeo Provincial Court. As a result, the suspects were detained:

1- Reth Sivty, male, 18 years old, of Kraing Sdao Village, Sing Commune, Samrong District, Takeo Province.

2- Tay Phanit, male, 19 years old, from Dauntei Village, Trea Commune, Samrong District, Takeo Province (Motorcyclist).

After the arrest, the suspects admitted that they had actually thrown at the victim because of resentment from an argument they had with the victim while playing football.

Currently, the above suspects are being interrogated by specialized forces to build a case to be sent to the provincial court to handle the procedure. POST NEWS