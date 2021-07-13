Poipet City: A search was conducted on July 12, 2021, at a meat wholesalers owned by Tep Sopheap, male, 52 years old, resident of Kbal Spean 1 Village, Sangkat Poipet,

Poipet City, found a large quantity of illegal pork meat and offal weighing more than 2000 kg:

– Pig head = 6 heads = 28 kg

– Legs = 113 = 564 kg – Intestines = 72 bags = 288 kg.

– Heart = 33 bags = 115 kg

– Stomach = 450 kg

– Head ingredients = 19 sacks = 532 kg

– Stomach meat = 39 bags = 136 kg.



The evidence was sent to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Banteay Meanchey for legal proceedings.



Please be reminded that the Pipet International Gate is seen as an import hub, with many Thai cars every day bringing smuggled meat to be distributed in the markets in Banteay Meanchey, especially Poipet, which can affect the health of consumers. AREY