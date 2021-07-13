Phnom Penh: On the night of July 12, 2021, a man was attacked by a group of 3 or 4 suspects armed with swords and knives. He was chased from the bottom floor and up to the second floor of a house. The attack caused serious and potentially fatal injuries, and occurred along Street 19 in front of Wat Saravan in Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The victim was not identified and was not identified by locals, only known to be around 30 years old. The suspects all fled the scene. The motive for the attack is also unknown at this time.

Prior to the incident, a group of three or four people armed with swords and knives were seen running after a man on Street 19 to the front of Wat Saravan Techo. The victim ran up to a house in front of the pagoda to escape the pursuit, but the suspects ran upstairs after him. They reached the second floor and carried out a mass assault on the victim, causing the victim to suffer severe injuries, who was left for dead in a pool of blood.

A police investigation is underway. AREY