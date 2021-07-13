Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 13 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 830 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,012 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 28 deaths were reported.

At least 217 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 613 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 57,226 (with 200 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 106 cases, 109 treated, 1 death, Kampong Thom: 29 cases, 26 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 150 cases (95 from Thailand, 54 in quarantine centers), Preah Vihear: 4 cases, 8 treated, Svay Rieng: 62 cases, 78 treated, 3 deaths Stung Treng: 10 cases, 15 treated, Koh Kong: 87 cases, 46 treated, Kratie: 4 cases, 13 treated, Kampot: 31 cases, Prey Veng: 159 cases, 68 treated, 1 death, Kampong Chhnang: 35 cases, 1 death

This brings the total number of cases to around 62,700 cases with 54,489 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 28 to 953.

So far 1.47% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts from David Benaim