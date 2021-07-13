Stung Treng: On July 12, 2021, a Toyota Tacoma with license plate Stung Treng 2B45 45 was set on fire. The car owner was the 32-year-old, Occupation: Deputy Chief of Siem Pang District.

The victim told authorities that at about 1:40 am on July 12, there was an explosion. He woke up and saw that the car was on fire inside and sprayed water to put it out. The case was not immediately reported to authorities.

On the morning of July 12, the police received this information, and the specialized force inspected the victim’s house, and according to the conclusion of the experts, it was a case of arson- a 5 liter container with some gasoline left was found at the scene. Authorities concluded that this was evidence that an unknown person had set fire to the car.. Police are opening an investigation to find the perpetrators and punish them according to the law. AREY