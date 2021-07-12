Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk and driving a car at high speed hit a motorbike, seriously injuring two people. The car owner then tried to drive away, but was stopped and handed over to the authorities.

The accident occurred at 10:30 pm on July 11, 2021, along the Russian Federation Road in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a black motorcycle without a license plate, driven by a man and accompanied by a woman traveling from west to east. Crossing the road to the left, a silver Nissan car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH 4945, driven by a man suspected of being drunk traveling from north to south, collided head-on with a motorbike, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The two seriously injured people were immediately away in an ambulance. The car owner drove away, but at the back of the 91st Air Defense Base the car was stopped by the villagers and handed over to the police. The driver- apparently a journalist called Chea Pouv, escaped into a house and refused to come out to solve the matter.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the district traffic police to take the car and motorbike to be stored at the Police Inspectorate of Po Sen Chey District, waiting for the owner to come and settle later according to the law. NKD