The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia found that foreign rice products under the name Angkor Wat Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice is being sold. The product is using images of Angkor Wat without permission from the Cambodian authorities, according to the press release on July 12.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the careful research efforts of the two ministries under the close cooperation of the Thai authorities found that the rice producer is an Indian company called Voyage India, located in Maharashtra, India.

Based on the results of this joint research, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has ordered the Cambodian Embassy in India to take immediate action to protest to the Indian company, demanding it immediately stops using the name and image of Angkor Wat on its packaging because it violates the law on trademarks and is in violation of the Paris Convention on the Protection of Industrial Property. KPT