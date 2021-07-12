Phnom Penh: On July 12, 2021, there was a fatal accident along Russian Federation, in front of Pochentong Market in Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Two CINTRI workers were killed: San Chhay, male, 31 years old, and Pen Chan, male, 41 years old. Both lived in Phum Mor, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh and were from Svay Rieng province. A third man named Duong Kong was seriously injured.

Prior to the incident, a white Cintri garbage truck was collecting garbage along the Russian Federation. While at the scene next to Pochentong Market, a CRV with license plate Phnom Penh 2-AN 4634, traveling along the Russian Federation Road, collided head-on with the three workers. The group in the car opened the door and ran away. AREY

UPDATE: The CRV was later reported to have been driven by Net Niza, male, 17 years old, living in Phum Kraing Angkor 2, Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. The young man stole his father’s car, took his friends for a joyride and got drunk before crashing into the workers. The driver was detained by the authorities for questioning.