Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 12 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 911 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,002 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 23 deaths were reported.

At least 319 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 592 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 56,613 (with 200 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kratie: 10, Pailin: 2, Kampong Thom: 22, Tbong Khmum: 38, Battambang: 49, Preah Vihear: 12, Stung Treng: 15, Koh Kong: 96, Prey Veng: 120, Banteay Meanchey: 50, Oddar Meanchey: 240 (160 from Thailand, 79 in quarantine centers), Prey Veng: 130, Ratanakiri: 8, Svay Rieng: 87

This brings the total number of cases to around 61,870 cases with 53,477 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 23 to 925. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.