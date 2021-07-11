Kandal: According to the Kien Svay District Police Inspectorate, on the evening of July 10, 2021, a group of youths were detained for damaging peoples’ property.

According to the request for reassurance from guardians, the victims did not file a complaint as the incident did not cause any injuries.

Only then did the authorities educate two groups of gangsters who caused damage to the property of others. The parents expressed their gratitude to the Chief, the Commissioner and the Prosecutor for fulfilling their request and guaranteeing their children will continue their education and promising that their children would not make any more mistakes. They further promised that their children will strive to become good citizens in society.

POST NEWS