Phnom Penh: An Khmer-Muslim man’s fishing boat was hit by a sand barge, split into two pieces and sank in the Tonle Sap River. The boat lost was worth $7,000 dollars. After the boat sank, the larger ship disappeared, promising to pay compensation later.

The accident happened at around 12:40 on July 11, 2021, Village 1 (Kbal Chroy Changva) in front of the Royal Palace in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

The fishing boat that sank had on board, a couple and their son: Sman Korsin, male, 60 years old, Lep Atikas, 60 years old, wife, and Sar Kirin, male, 21 years old. All live in Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

According to the boat owner, before the incident, he and his family were on a fishing boat coming from selling fish in Phnom Penh. Suddenly, a sand dredger came from south to north and hit the boat, causing it to sink in the river.



The source added that in this incident, the fisherman jumped out to escape the accident and were immediately rescued by the another Muslim fishing boat crew.

According to the source, the owner of the fishing boat immediately contacted the about 10 other boats to search for hos vessel for about an hour and managed to recover the engine. Other equipment and materials, including two nets worth about 7,000 dollars, were lost in the river and have not been found. POST NEWS