Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 11 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 981 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 815 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 21 deaths were reported.

At least 259 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 722 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 56,021 (with 200 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Preah Vihear: 6, Svay Rieng: 59, Tbong Khmum: 38, Stung Treng: 20, Battambang: 65, Kratie: 19, Banteay Meanchey: 58, Koh Kong: 91, Kampong Cham: 83, Siem Reap: 142 (1 from Thailand),

This brings the total number of cases to around 60,959 cases with 52,475 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 21 to 902. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.