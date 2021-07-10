Phnom Penh: Three ‘foreign’ men* went to drink in a restaurant called Phka Khieu until they were drunk and called Pass-app to ride back home, but one man refused to go, causing an argument, which led to the 3 wheeler being damaged. *Their names and nationality were not given.



This incident caused a surprise at 11:00 pm on July 9, 2021, along Street 592 in Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, three foreign men were seen drinking in the restaurant along Street 592 until almost 11 pm. They came out and called a tuk tuk with license plate number 1P-8834 to ride back to their rented room, but one of the men refused to get up and pushed and hit the vehicle. This caused glass to break and the foreign man chased the driver, but could not catch him.

After the incident, the local police arrived and took the foreign men and the owner of the tuk tuk to the Boeung Kak 2 Administrative Police Station for questioning and legal action. When they arrived at the police station, the foreign men then clashed with the police and was forcibly restrained by officers. NKD