Mr. B is now becoming a national superstar- in thanks to local dirge-rag/website Teh KT showing videos that he asked to be put up on here months ago. Drunk on fame, he is now sporting a new chapeau and will probably start wearing sunglasses 24/7 soon, like Bonio from U2.

This week the amateur archeology enthusiast is deep in darkest Preah Vihear province to look at the pyramid temple of Koh Ker. Graham Hancock would probably find similarities with sites in Egypt and Peru and therefore suggest aliens- but it’s likely that this was the best way to pile stones on top of each other without them falling over in the 10th century. Far-out theories still abound over the mysterious site, however.

Anyway, watch the man’s video below.

Koh Ker is a remote archaeological site in northern Cambodia about 120 kilometres (75 mi) away from Siem Reap and the ancient site of Angkor. It is a jungle filled region that is sparsely populated. More than 180 sanctuaries were found in a protected area of 81 square kilometres.Only about two dozen monuments can be visited by tourists because most of the sanctuaries are hidden in the forest and the whole area is not fully demined. WIKIPEDIA