Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 10 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 933 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 743 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 26 deaths were reported.

At least 200 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 733 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 55,299 (with 200 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Battambang: 33, Preah Vihear: 6, Oddar Meanchey: 120 (26 from Thailand), Koh Kong: 93, Stung Treng: 10, Kratie: 3, Banteay Meanchey: 120 (110 from Thailand), Svay Rieng: 78, Mondulkiri: 14, Kampong Thom: 23, Prey Veng: 90, Siem Reap: 91 (9 from Thailand), Kampong Cham: 64

This brings the total number of cases to around 59,978 cases with 51,660 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 26 to 881. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim