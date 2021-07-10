Siem Reap: Authorities say more than 300 grenades left over from the war have been found in the center of Siem Reap by excavators digging telecommunication cable and drainage pipes.

Major General Tith Narong, Siem Reap Provincial Police Commissioner, said on the evening of July 10, 2021 that the excavation team found unexploded ordnance (UXO) near the fence of 10 January 1979 High School in Mondul 2 Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap.

He said that the location was a school in the Lon Nol era. By the time of the Khmer Rouge, the location of this school was used by them as a warehouse. After the liberation on January 7, 1979, the above location was taken back as a school.

According to a report by Sok Seiha, director of the Siem Reap Provincial Department of Posts and Telecommunications, as of 4 pm, police officers from Angkor Pheap Explosive Ordnance Disposal (CMAC) and CMAC officers found 325 grenades.

However, according to Sok Seiha, this number is not yet complete, with an estimated 20 percent remaining. He said that for the above location, officials have decided to cordon off to search for the remaining munitions. KPT