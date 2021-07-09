Prey Veng: According to the police social media, on July 08, 2021, at 12:30 pm, at a rented house in Village 4, Sangkat Kampong Leav, Prey Veng City, a murder case occurred. A man strangled his wife and covered her mouth, causing her to die at the scene, suspected to be because of jealousy.

According to the report of Prey Veng City Police Inspectorate, the victim, Is Sa, a 39-year-old Khmer-Muslim woman, who lived in Cham Leu village, Prek Thmei commune, Koh Thom district. Kandal Province. The victim was strangled to death in a rented room. The suspect, Yafa, male, 41 years old, Khmer-Muslim, resides in Choyo Village, Choyo Commune, Chamkar Leu District, Kampong Cham Province.

According to the owner of the house, the child of the victim, who slept in the next room, heard a suspicious sound and called the owner to help look. They opened the window to see the suspect was strangling and covering the victim’s mouth. They opened the door to help, but the victim was already dead, so they reported to the authorities to intervene.

The suspect is currently being held at the Prey Veng City Police Inspectorate to build a case file. Based on the autopsy, the victim died by strangulation and gagging. POST NEWS