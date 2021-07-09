Phnom Penh: On July 8, 2021, at the intersection of Street 1828, Group 2, Koh Andet Village, Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Khan Russey Keo, a suspect on a motorcycle attempted to seize a mobile phone from a woman, but was unable to escape from the police.



The suspect’ was named as Den Veasna, male, 23 years old, unspecified occupation, living at Chang Chi Yong Marble Factory in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. He tested positive for drug use and negative for COVID-19.



A black Honda C125 motorcycle, model year 2009 was seized.

The victim was riding a pass-app style tricycle along Mong Rithy Road from east to west. When she arrived at the scene, the suspect riding a black Honda C125 motorcycle came to seize her mobile phone, but did not succeed, and the victim shouted for help. The suspect was chased by a police patrol, and captured. The authorities have prepared a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to follow legal procedures. AREY