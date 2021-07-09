Kampong Chhnang Province: Police in Kampong Chhnang Province have been investigating the case of the disappearance of a man who is the leader of a contemporary band. A man was arrested on July 8, 2021 after conducting a search operation on the disappearance for more than 10 days. However, in this case, the authorities have not yet identified the suspect.

The leader of the contemporary band, Chan Kien, around 50 years old, from Utumpor village, Svay Chrum commune, Rolea Bier district, Kampong Chhnang province, disappeared on the night of June 27, 2021 while driving a black Tacoma with license plate Kampong Chhnang 2A. 2626.

After his disappearance, his family and members of a contemporary band reported to the authorities to seek help to find the victim. Police later found the victim’s car in Phnom Penh.

On the afternoon of July 8, the police arrested a suspect for questioning and to build a case. The identity of the suspect has not yet been revealed.

According to a source from the police, who asked not to be named, during the search operation, the police arrested two suspects who bought a car from the suspect- who said it was a duty-free import. After his arrest, the suspect is said to have confessed that the body of the victim was dropped over the Prek Samrong Bridge, Takhmao City, Kandal Province. The authorities have not yet officially confirmed this story. NOKORWAT