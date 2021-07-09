Phnom Penh: International superstar Jackie Chan has reportedly donated 1 million masks to Cambodia to help the kingdom in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Chinese media report that the supplies have already arrived in Phnom Penh, and representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia successively handed over the masks to relevant Cambodian departments.

The Hong Kong born Hollywood actor has visited Cambodia several times in the past, and has been a UN Goodwill Ambassador hightling issues such as HIV?AIDS and UXOs. In 2009 he hosted Jackie Chan’s Cambodia Concert For Peace at SEA TV Concert Hall in Phnom Penh as part of the ASEAN event series “Bridges – Dialogues Towards a Culture of Peace” facilitated by the International Peace Foundation.