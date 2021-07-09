Siem Reap: The governor of Siem Reap province said that foreigners living in Siem Reap can be vaccinated, with the consent of that person.

HE Tea Seiha, Governor of Siem Reap Province confirmed this on his Facebook page, in response to the question of whether foreigners in Siem Reap can be vaccinated.

Please be informed that the people in Siem Reap will be vaccinated continuously until the “vaccination for everyone” is completed as planned. The first step is people in Siem Reap city from July 10, 2021 for 14 days. The second step is that the 11 districts, which will confirm the time after the vaccines are received. SWIFT