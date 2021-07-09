Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 9 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 988 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 897 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 30 deaths were reported.

At least 199 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 789 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 54,566 (with 199 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kratie: 3, Stung Treng: 2, Preah Vihear: 8, Koh Kong: 89, Kampong Thom: 31, Oddar Meanchey: 127 (123 from Thailand), Svay Rieng: 60, Siem Reap: 72 (3 from Thailand), Kep: 3, Kandal (long time no numbers): 156, Prey Veng: 68, Pailin: 3, Ratanakiri: 3

This brings the total number of cases to around 59,045 cases with 50,917 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 30 to 855. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

