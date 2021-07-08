Phnom Penh: A young man driving a car escaped from a group of youths, oversteered and hit the wall of a villager’s house, causing damage. The car was then pelted hit by stones and bricks, causing more damage. This incident occurred at 1:20 AM on July 8, 2021 along the corner of Street 292 and Street 129 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 3, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, a white LEXUS NX200t with license plate Phnom Penh 2BL-0988 was driven by a young man along Street 292 at high speed because it was being chased by a group of youths on motorcycles, causing the driver to turn left and hit the wall of the house. The driver opened the door to escape from the mob, but the youths did not give up and threw stones, bricks and beer bottles at the back of the car, causing more damage.

Immediately after the incident, the group disappeared without disturbing the authorities. Local authorities cooperated with traffic experts in Phnom Penh to measure the car and store it, waiting to deal with the procedure. NKD